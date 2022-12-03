 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Fight Night odds: Betting odds for Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland

UFC Fight Night comes to you live from the Amway Center in Orlando on Saturday, December 3. We break down odds over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

By DKNation Staff
MMA: UFC 264-Burns vs Thompson Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

UFC Fight Night is set to take place on Dec. 3 live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. There will be 15 bouts in total between the prelims and main card. The prelims will have nine bouts and begin at 7:00 p.m. ET airing on ESPN+. The main card will feature six bouts and will start at 10:00 p.m. ET and air on ESPN+. The main event of the evening will feature a welterweight matchup between No. 6 Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

Stephen Thompson: +120
Kevin Holland: -140

Bryan Barberena: +420
Rafael Dos Anjos: -540

Matheus Nicolau: -365
Matt Schnell: +300

Tai Tuivasa: +165
Sergei Pavlovich: -195

Eryk Anders: +170
Kyle Daukaus: -200

Preliminary card

Niko Price: -140
Phil Rowe: +120

Angela Hill: +105
Emily Ducote: -125

Clay Guida: +130
Scott Holtzman: -150

Michael Johnson: +230
Marc Diakiese: -275

Darren Elkins: +360
Jonathan Pearce: -450

Tracy Cortez: -105
Amanda Ribas: -115

Natan Levy: -180
Genaro Valdez: +155

Marcelo Rojo: +145
Francis Marshall: -170

Yazmin Jauregui: -300
Istela Nunes: +250

