UFC Fight Night odds: Betting odds for Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland

UFC Fight Night is set to take place on Dec. 3 live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. There will be 15 bouts in total between the prelims and main card. The prelims will have nine bouts and begin at 7:00 p.m. ET airing on ESPN+. The main card will feature six bouts and will start at 10:00 p.m. ET and air on ESPN+. The main event of the evening will feature a welterweight matchup between No. 6 Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland.
Here’s a look at the full list of odds
UFC Fight Night odds
Main card
Stephen Thompson: +120
Kevin Holland: -140
Bryan Barberena: +420
Rafael Dos Anjos: -540
Matheus Nicolau: -365
Matt Schnell: +300
Tai Tuivasa: +165
Sergei Pavlovich: -195
Eryk Anders: +170
Kyle Daukaus: -200
Preliminary card
Niko Price: -140
Phil Rowe: +120
Angela Hill: +105
Emily Ducote: -125
Clay Guida: +130
Scott Holtzman: -150
Michael Johnson: +230
Marc Diakiese: -275
Darren Elkins: +360
Jonathan Pearce: -450
Tracy Cortez: -105
Amanda Ribas: -115
Natan Levy: -180
Genaro Valdez: +155
Marcelo Rojo: +145
Francis Marshall: -170
Yazmin Jauregui: -300
Istela Nunes: +250