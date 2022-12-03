UFC Fight Night odds: Betting odds for Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland

UFC Fight Night is set to take place on Dec. 3 live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. There will be 15 bouts in total between the prelims and main card. The prelims will have nine bouts and begin at 7:00 p.m. ET airing on ESPN+. The main card will feature six bouts and will start at 10:00 p.m. ET and air on ESPN+. The main event of the evening will feature a welterweight matchup between No. 6 Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

Stephen Thompson: +120

Kevin Holland: -140

Bryan Barberena: +420

Rafael Dos Anjos: -540

Matheus Nicolau: -365

Matt Schnell: +300

Tai Tuivasa: +165

Sergei Pavlovich: -195

Eryk Anders: +170

Kyle Daukaus: -200

Preliminary card

Niko Price: -140

Phil Rowe: +120

Angela Hill: +105

Emily Ducote: -125

Clay Guida: +130

Scott Holtzman: -150

Michael Johnson: +230

Marc Diakiese: -275

Darren Elkins: +360

Jonathan Pearce: -450

Tracy Cortez: -105

Amanda Ribas: -115

Natan Levy: -180

Genaro Valdez: +155

Marcelo Rojo: +145

Francis Marshall: -170

Yazmin Jauregui: -300

Istela Nunes: +250