Full list of tee times for Final Round of the Hero World Challenge on Sunday

The Final Round of the 2022 Hero World Challenge tees off at 11:01 a.m. ET on Sunday at the Albany in New Providence, Bahamas. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNation Staff
Viktor Hovland of Norway putts on the 15th green during the third round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course on December 03, 2022 in Nassau, Bahamas. Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

We’re entering the final day of the 2022 Hero World Challenge at the Albany Golf Course in Nassau. With just a 20-man field, there was no cut after 36 holes, allowing some of the best in the world to compete over the full 72 holes.

As the third day wrapped up, reigning Hero World champion Viktor Hovland took the lead at -13 after shooting eight under. He’s followed by Scottie Scheffler at -10, with Cameron Young and Justin Thomas tied for third at -8.

The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. You can catch the action on the Golf Channel from 12:00-1:00 p.m. ET, and on NBC from 1-5 p.m. Peacock will also host a live stream from noon to 5:00 p.m.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the Hero World Challenge on Sunday.

Hero World Challenge Tee Times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
12:40 PM Viktor Hovland Scottie Scheffler
12:29 PM Justin Thomas Cameron Young
12:18 PM Collin Morikawa Xander Schauffele
12:07 PM Jon Rahm Sepp Straka
11:56 AM Sam Burns Tony Finau
11:45 AM Sungjae Im Billy Horschel
11:34 AM Tom Kim Tommy Fleetwood
11:23 AM Jordan Spieth Max Homa
11:12 AM Matt Fitzpatrick Shane Lowry
11:01 AM Corey Conners Kevin Kisner

