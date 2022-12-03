Full list of tee times for Final Round of the Hero World Challenge on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2022 Hero World Challenge at the Albany Golf Course in Nassau. With just a 20-man field, there was no cut after 36 holes, allowing some of the best in the world to compete over the full 72 holes.

As the third day wrapped up, reigning Hero World champion Viktor Hovland took the lead at -13 after shooting eight under. He’s followed by Scottie Scheffler at -10, with Cameron Young and Justin Thomas tied for third at -8.

The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. You can catch the action on the Golf Channel from 12:00-1:00 p.m. ET, and on NBC from 1-5 p.m. Peacock will also host a live stream from noon to 5:00 p.m.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the Hero World Challenge on Sunday.