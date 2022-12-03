Rock ‘n’ Roll San Antonio Marathon 2022: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon series is headed to the Alamo City. The 2022 Rock ‘n’ Roll San Antonio Marathon takes place this Sunday, December 4. It will feature all the major landmarks in San Antonio including the River Walk, Tower of Americas, Torch of Friendship, and city hall.

Start time

The full marathon and half marathon get started at 7 a.m. CT. The 5k and 10k take place the day before and get started at 7:30 a.m.

How to watch

The race will not air on television or via live stream, although we can expect local news coverage later in the day after the race. You can track runners on the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Tracker App.

Course map

The race gets start at San Antonio City Hall near North Flores and West Commerce Street. It goes past Brackenridge Park during the third and fourth miles, and then enters Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston at mile five.The race goes past the River Walk, Tower of Americas, and Torch of Friendship, among other landmarks. The finish line is at the University of Texas-San Antonio.

The course map is embedded below, or you can view it at the marathon website.

Weather

AccuWeather projects start time weather to be around 55 degrees with zero chance of precipitation. There will be 7 mph winds with 9 mph gusts. As the first runners are finishing the marathon late in the 9 a.m. hour, it will be approaching 60 degrees.

Prize money

One resource indicates $14,000 in total prize money, with $12,000 going to the half marathon and $2,000 to the marathon. They break it down as follows:

First place male: $2,500 (3 deep) in half marathon. $1,000 in marathon.

First place female: $2,500 (3 deep) in half marathon. $1,000 in marathon.

Who won the last race?

The race ran in 2021 and Colin Marz finished with the fastest time of 2:43:07. On the men’s side, he was followed by Jon Day at 2:44:51 and Steve Kindred at 2:46:32. The fastest woman was Ildi Gaal, who ran the race in a time of 2:50:46. She was followed by Heather Oliva at 3:08:17 and Esperana Lopez at 3:08:43.