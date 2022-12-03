Will Georgia make the College Football Playoff even with a loss to LSU?

Update Dec. 3 4:15 p.m. The overtime loss by the TCU Horned Frogs in the Big 12 Championship makes it even more likely that Georgia is fine with a loss to Purdue. The Bulldogs should feel safe no matter what happens today.

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are one of the few undefeated teams remaining as we head into conference championship weekend. They’ll face a three-loss LSU team in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday, December 3 with kickoff set for 4:00 p.m. ET. If the Bulldogs lose, can they still make the final four and keep hold of their College Football Playoff bid?

The CFP Committee appeared to send a resounding message of “yes” to this question in their most recent Tuesday evening rankings release. With LSU down at No. 14, there is essentially no chance that they have a path to the playoff, leaving that fourth spot open for a non-SEC Champion to fill if LSU does emerge victorious on Saturday.

Georgia’s biggest competitors for that final spot in the case of a loss — that is, if TCU, USC and Michigan all win out — would be two-loss Alabama and one-loss Ohio State. Depending on how the game actually plays out against LSU, the committee may make the decision to promote Alabama into that fourth spot after their two last-drive losses this season.

If even one of the other top three teams loses this weekend, Georgia can feel comfortable in their spot in the final four. The reigning champions will be going for their second national championship in a row. The final CFP rankings will be released Tuesday, Dec. 6.