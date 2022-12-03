Will LSU make the College Football Playoff if they beat Georgia in the SEC Championship?

Update Dec. 3 4:15 p.m. The overtime loss by the TCU Horned Frogs in the Big 12 Championship could theoretically help give LSU a bit of a window with a win over Georgia, but that’s still a very slim possibility for a three-loss team. No team has ever jumped from No. 14 or worse to No. 4 before in the history of the CFP process.

A three-loss team has never made the College Football Playoff, but could this year’s LSU team, with wins over Alabama and Georgia, be the first? The committee has never excluded the SEC champion in CFP history, but if LSU is able to beat the Bulldogs in Atlanta on Saturday, we will likely see it happen for the first time.

The CFP Committee sent a very clear message to the Tigers in the most recent rankings, placing LSU at No. 14 after a bad loss to Texas A&M. In case of chaos, the contentious spots will be between Georgia, Ohio State, and Alabama, but LSU is not even involved in that conversation.

Perhaps they could put themselves in with a decisive and dominant win over Georgia in the SEC Championship, but no one has achieved a feat like that in the last two years aside from Alabama in last year’s SEC final — an Alabama team that the Bulldogs went on to beat in the national championship.

LSU does not have a clear path to the CFP, even in the case of a win on Saturday, after the most recent rankings sent them tumbling from the Top 10. They face Georgia in Atlanta at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 3.