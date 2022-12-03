Kansas State vs. TCU: Who won 2022 regular season game before Big 12 Championship?

The Kansas State Wildcats meet the TCU Horned Frogs for the second time this season in the Big 12 Conference Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 3 with kickoff set for noon ET in Forth Worth, Texas.

TCU ended the regular season undefeated, and Kansas State enters the championship game with three losses under their belt, including a 38-28 loss to the Horned Frogs on October 22. In that matchup, Wildcats starting quarterback Adrian Martinez suffered a leg injury in the first quarter that kept him out for the remainder of the game. Backup Will Howard threw two touchdowns and one interception in the loss.

The Wildcats were up 28-17 at the half, but TCU held Kansas State scoreless for the third and fourth quarters while putting up 21 points themselves. Max Duggan passed for 280 yards and three touchdowns.

The Frogs enter the second matchup of the season as 1.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 61.5.