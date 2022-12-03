Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday, December 3

We’ve got seven games on Saturday’s NBA slate, which means a decent selection for bettors when it comes to player props. Here’s a few we like for the day’s games with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rudy Gobert under 13.5 rebounds vs. Thunder (-110)

Even though Gobert has averaged 15.5 rebounds against Oklahoma City this season, the Timberwolves big man has gone under this mark in three straight games. He only grabbed one rebound his last time out, which doesn’t inspire much confidence for him to top 13.5 boards Saturday.

Fred VanVleet under 2.5 3-pointers vs. Magic (+140)

Both teams are on the second game of a back-to-back set, so there could be some tired legs all around. VanVleet has gone well under this line in his last two games, and only topped this line in two contests before that by one triple. The Raptors guard isn’t shooting well from deep, so this is an odd line worth taking advantage of.

Terry Rozier over 21.5 points vs. Bucks (-125)

Even though he’s been highly inefficient, Rozier has topped this line in three straight contests. Both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back here, so there could be tired legs for Milwaukee. Rozier might play less minutes, but volume alone should push him to another over on his points prop.