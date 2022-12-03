NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Saturday, December 3

We’ve got seven games on Saturday’s NBA slate but we’ll consider five for the main slate when it comes to DFS lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Gary Trent Jr., Toronto Raptors, $4,900

Trent Jr’s price point might be down due to this being the second game of a back-to-back but he has tremendous upside. The guard is averaging 26.2 DKFP per game and had a 46.3-point showing two games ago. He should be in a lot of lineups Saturday.

Tre Mann, Oklahoma City Thunder, $4,000

If Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets ruled out, Mann should see big minutes for the Thunder. He put up 24.8 DKFP in the last game and has some upside with his three-point shot. The Thunder have a favorable matchup with the Timberwolves, which helps Mann even if SGA suits up.

Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets, $3,900

Gordon is in a bit of a slump, which is the reason his value is down under $4k. The veteran should be involved even in the second game of a back-to-back and gets a good matchup. The Rockets and Warriors should be in a high-scoring game, which gives Gordon additional opportunities to put a lot of fantasy points on the board.