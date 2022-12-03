Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Knicks on Saturday

The Dallas Mavericks face off against the New York Knicks in the first game of Saturday’s NBA slate. Both teams are coming into this game off a loss, with the Mavericks falling to the Pistons Thursday and the Knicks dropping one to the Bucks Wednesday. This will be Jalen Brunson’s first contest against his former team this season, as he made the move from Dallas to New York in free agency.

The Mavericks are 2-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 225.

Mavericks vs. Knicks, 12:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks -2

Dallas will want to come out hard here and make an early statement. After falling to the Pistons, the Mavericks won’t want another letdown against the Knicks. New York has played well this season but this is essentially a moneyline spread. Take the Mavericks to win and cover in this one.

Over/Under: Under 225

The Knicks are ninth in points per game but the Mavericks rank 22nd and also featuring an elite scoring defense. A lower number might give us some pause but this is high enough at 225 to feel good about backing the under.