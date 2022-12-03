Who is the referee for USA vs. Netherlands Round of 16 match?

The United States and Netherlands face off on Saturday in the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup. The match kicks off at 10 a.m. ET and will air on FOX at Khalifa International Stadium. The Dutch are a -105 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while the USA is a +340 underdog. A draw is installed at +230.

The match will be officiated by an all-Brazilian crew with Wilton Sampaio serving as the referee. The two assistants will be Bruno Boschilia and Bruno Pires. Sampaio has been busy in this tournament, with two group stage matches under his belt. He officiated the Dutch squad’s 2-0 win over Senegal and Poland’s 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia. In the former, he handed out two yellow cards to Senegal and one to Holland. In the latter, he handed out three yellow cards to Poland and two to the Saudis.

The USMNT finished 1-2-0 in group play with draws against Wales and England and a 1-0 win over Iran to earn the berth. This marks the third time in four tournaments the USA has advanced to this round, but they have not advanced further since a 2002 quarterfinals appearance.

They face a Dutch squad that finished 2-1-0 with wins over Senegal and Qatar and a draw with Ecuador. Like the US, Holland did not qualify for the 2018 tournament. Prior to that, they finished in third place in 2014, runners-up in 2010, and made it to the Round of 16 in 2006.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Saturday’s action (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):