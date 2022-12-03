Who is the referee for Argentina vs. Australia Round of 16 match?

The second match of the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup will see Argentina face off against Australia. The match takes place at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium at 2 p.m. ET and will air on FOX. Argentina is a -500 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Australia is a +1400 underdog. A draw is installed at +600.

The match will be officiated by an all-Polish crew with Szymon Marciniak serving as the referee. The two assistants will be Pawel Sokolnicki and Tomasz Listkiewicz. This is Marciniak’s second match of the World Cup, having refereed France’s 2-1 win over Denmark. He booked Denmark for two yellow cards and France for one. This is his third World Cup.

Argentina won Group C with a pair of wins over Mexico and Poland after suffering a stunning 2-1 upset to Saudi Arabia to open the tournament. This is the fifth straight year Argentina has advanced to the knockout bracket. Four years ago they were eliminated in the Round of 16, but four years prior they finished as runners-up.

Australia advanced to this match after finishing in second place in Group D. They lost to France 4-1 to open the tournament, but then beat Tunisia and Denmark, each by a score of 1-0. This is Australia’s first time back in the Round of 16 since 2006. That also marked their best effort in World Cup play, finishing 16th after a loss to Italy.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Saturday’s action (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):