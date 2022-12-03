How to watch USA vs. Netherlands in Round of 16 of 2022 World Cup

The round of 16 for the 2022 World Cup has been set, and USA will face the Netherlands on Saturday, December 3. The match will start at 10 a.m. ET and will be airing on Fox. The winner will move on to the quarterfinal round.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Netherlands are favored with -105 moneyline odds. The USA is +350 on the moneyline, and the draw is +230 in regulation.

USA vs. Netherlands

Date: Saturday, December 3

Start time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.