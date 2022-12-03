How to watch Argentina vs. Australia in Round of 16 of 2022 World Cup

Argentina will face Australia in the round of 16 phase of the 2022 World Cup. The match is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 3 and will be airing on Fox. The winner will be among eight teams to advance to the quarterfinals.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Argentina are overwhelming favorites with -475 moneyline odds. Australia are +1300 longshots to win in regulation, while the draw is +600.

Argentina vs. Australia

Date: Saturday, December 3

Start time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.