USA vs. Netherlands picks, predictions in Round of 16 of 2022 World Cup

The United States will face the Netherlands in the round of 16 phase of the 2022 World Cup. Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

USA vs. Netherlands

Date: Saturday, December 3

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Netherlands: -105

Draw: +230

USA: +350

Moneyline pick: Draw +230

There’s value when betting on a draw to happen in regular time. Of course, then a 30-minute extra time period would ensue, followed by penalty kicks if necessary. However, we are only talking about regular time as it pertains to this pick.

USA have been excellent on defense in three World Cup matches. In fact, the Americans have not allowed a goal in play this tournament. The 0-0 draw against England really stands out, as USA was able to limit their firepower up front. A similar script could play out against the Netherlands, creating value on the +230 odds for a draw in regular time.