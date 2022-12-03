Argentina vs. Australia picks, predictions in Round of 16 of 2022 World Cup

Argentina will face Australia in the Round of 16 phase of the 2022 World Cup. The match is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 3. Argentina check in as substantial favorites, but does Australia have another upset in them?

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Argentina vs. Australia

Date: Saturday, December 3

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Argentina: -475

Draw: +600

Australia: +1300

Moneyline pick: Argentina -475

It’s Argentina or nothing in this match. Australia battled to pick up a pair of 1-0 victories in the group stage, but a shutout of Argentina would be truly astonishing. In short, Australia don’t have enough firepower to hang with Argentina, who will attack the Australians for 90 minutes and put them on their back foot. France did that to Australia in the first World Cup match of Group D, and the French side came away with a 4-1 victory. Argentina could end up with a similar result on Saturday.