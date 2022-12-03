World Cup bracket: A look at France’s path to 2022 final

The defending World Cup champions France have overcome some injuries ahead of the tournament to get to the round of 16 and will now begin their quest to repeat as champions in earnest. Here’s a look at their potential path to the final.

France’s path to 2022 World Cup final

Round of 16: Poland

This is a tricky matchup for France, largely because Robert Lewandowski can singlehandedly win this match for Poland. France are favored at DraftKings Sportsbook to win this match, but this is not an ideal start.

Quarterfinals: England/Senegal

The likely opponent for France here is England, and that’s not a good sign. England were in the semifinal round of the 2018 World Cup and lost to Croatia. The “Three Lions” will be hoping to get the better of France in this rivalry game. As far as quarterfinals go, this is a tough setup.

Semifinals: Spain/Morocco/Portugal/Switzerland

If getting England in the quarterfinal wasn’t hard enough, France will likely face either Spain or Portugal in the semifinal round. This is basically turning into a Euro 2.0 for France, as they would potentially face three teams from the same confederation en route to the final.