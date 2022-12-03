World Cup bracket: A look at Portugal’s path to 2022 final

Portugal didn’t have to sweat it out on the final day of group stage play at the 2022 World Cup, as they had already booked their spot in the knockout round. Here’s a look at Portugal’s potential path to the final in what is likely Cristiano Ronaldo’s last World Cup tournament.

Portugal’s path to 2022 World Cup final

Round of 16: Switzerland

Things don’t start out easy for Portugal as they get Switzerland, who just came back to beat Serbia and secure their place in the round of 16. Switzerland took out France at last summer’s Euro and are a dangerous veteran group. This is not a great draw for Portugal.

Quarterfinals: Spain/Morocco

If Portugal can get past Switzerland, they will likely see their Iberian Peninsula rivals Spain in the quarterfinal round. These teams met in a 3-3 thriller at the last World Cup in Russia, feating a hat-trick from Ronaldo. This could potentially be the game of the tournament.

Semifinals: England/France/Senegal/Poland

This side of the bracket is basically setting up to be a mini Euro. Portugal would likely meet either France or England in the semifinal should they get past Switzerland and Spain. The defending champions would be a bad matchup, and England have progressively improved over the last few international competitions believing this is their time. Portugal would likely be a heavy underdog in either matchup.