World Cup bracket: A look at Spain’s path to 2022 final

Spain had some tense moments in their final group stage game of the 2022 World Cup when Costa Rica took a 2-1 lead against Germany, potentially sending the European powerhouse out of the competition. Germany eventually got some goals back to help Spain get through, but the path to the final doesn’t get any easier.

Spain’s path to 2022 World Cup final

Here are the potential opponents on Spain’s path to the 2022 World Cup final.

Round of 16: Morocco

Things don’t really get easy for Spain early. Morocco have sprung some big upsets in this competition, most notably taking down Belgium in the group stage. The Atlas Lions have some talented players and can give Spain plenty of trouble in the round of 16.

Quarterfinals: Portugal/Switzerland

Spain will likely get their Iberian neighbors Portugal in this round but Switzerland would be an equally tough opponent. This is where Spain’s mini Euro knockout bracket could begin.

Semifinals: France/England/Senegal/Poland

If they get past Portugal or Switzerland, Spain would likely see either France or England in the semifinal. Either opponent would be a problem for Spain, although France would likely be the more dynamic team and could test Spain’s defense better.