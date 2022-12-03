Who is the referee for England vs. Senegal Round of 16 match?

England and Senegal wrap up the second day of Round of 16 play at the 2022 World Cup. The squads meet at 2 p.m. ET inside Al Bayt Stadium and the match will air on FS1. England is favored to win the match DraftKings Sportsbook with -190 regular time odds and -390 overall advancement odds. Senegal has +650 regular time odds to win and +300 overall advancement odds. A regular time draw is installed at +295.

The match will be officiated by a North American crew with Ivan Barton (El Salvador) serving as the referee. The two assistants will be David Moran (El Salvador) and Kathryn Nesbitt (USA). This will be the third match Barton has officiated at this tournament. In his first match, he was the referee for Japan’s 2-1 win over Germany. He handed out no yellow cards but did call a penalty that Germany scored in the loss. He followed that up with the Brazil-Switzerland match where he handed out one yellow card to each side.

England advanced to the Round of 16 by winning Group B. They finished 2-1-0 with wins over Wales and Iran and a draw to the USA. Senegal reached this mark by claiming second place in Group. They finished 2-0-1 with wins over Qatar and Ecuador and a loss to the Netherlands.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Sunday’s action (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):