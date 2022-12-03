Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman Gonzalez: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

The heavyweight division was in the spotlight Saturday afternoon, but Sunday night will highlight the junior bantamweight division. Juan Francisco Estrada mets Roman Gonzalez in a rubber match to their trilogy of fights. The main card gets started at 8 p.m. ET and the full event airs on DAZN.

This rubber match comes after Estrada won a controversial split decision in March 2021. The fight allowed him to retain the WBC and The Ring titles, and add the WBA (Super) title. That bout came nine years after their first fight, which González via unanimous decision. That bout had been for the junior flyweight title.

The two fighters have been equally active in the title picture across the junior flyweight, flyweight, and junior bantamweight divisions. Estrada has won seven straight bouts since losing a title fight via majority decision to Srisaket Sor Rungvisai. González beat Julio Cesar Martinez in March, in his first bout since his loss to Estrada.

González comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -225 favorite while Estrada is a +175 underdog. The favored outcome is a González decision at -110.

