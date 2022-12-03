What channel is USA vs. Netherlands World Cup match on and when does it start?

The USMNT will face the Netherlands in the round of 16 phase of the 2022 World Cup. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Netherlands checks in as favorites with -215 odds to advance compared to +175 for USA.

USA finished runners-up in Group B. The Americans tied 1-1 with Wales, then forced another draw 0-0 against England. Needing a win against Iran to advance to the round of 16, the Americans came through with a 1-0 victory to prompt this date with the Netherlands.

The Netherlands came into the 2022 World Cup ranked eighth in the world, according to FIFA. The Dutch won Group A after beating Senegal 2-0, tying Ecuador 1-1, and beating Qatar 2-0. Even though Netherlands did not qualify for the 2018 World Cup, the Dutch side are no strangers to success on this stage. They finished third in 2014 and runners-up in 2010, 1978 and 1974. Despite coming close, the Netherlands have never won the World Cup.

United States vs. Netherlands

Start time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Moneyline odds to advance: Netherlands -215, USA +175

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.