When the USA and Netherlands last faced off, World Cup history

The United States are set to face the Netherlands in the round of 16 phase of the 2022 World Cup. The match is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, December 3 while airing on Fox.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Netherlands are slight favorites to advance, holding -215 moneyline odds in that regard. USA have +175 odds to advance to the quarterfinal.

These nations have faced each other five times overall, but never in the World Cup. Let’s take a look at the USA vs. Netherlands history below.

USA vs. Netherlands history

Who leads series: Netherlands 4-1

Last match: USA won 4-3 on June 5, 2015

All five of these matches were international friendlies between the two nations. The Netherlands took four in a row against the United States, winning matches played in 1998, 2002, 2004 and 2010. USA finally beat the Dutch 4-3 in Amsterdam in 2015, and that was the most recent match between these two nations.

The two nations have never met in the World Cup through any stage prior to the round of 16 match in the 2022 World Cup.