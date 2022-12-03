When Argentina and Australia last faced off, World Cup history

Argentina are set to face Australia in the round of 16 phase of the 2022 World Cup. The match is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 3 while airing on Fox.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Argentina step into this match as overwhelming favorites to advance, holding -1100 moneyline odds in that regard. Australia have longshot +650 odds to advance to the quarterfinal.

These nations have faced each other seven times overall, but not since 2007. Let’s take a look at the Argentina vs. Australia history below.

Argentina vs. Australia history

Who leads series: Argentina 5-1-1

Last match: Argentina won 1-0 on September 11, 2007

The first meeting between these two nations occurred on July 14, 1988 where Australia won 4-1 for the Bicentennial Gold Cup. Since then, Argentina have dominated this series, winning five in a row against Australia with one draw mixed in.

These sides met twice in the 1993 FIFA World Cup Playoffs. The first match ended in a 1-1 draw, and Argentina pulled out a 1-0 victory in the rematch. Argentina defeated Australia again in the 2005 FIFA Confederations Cup group stage, this time by a score of 4-2. The other head-to-head meetings were international friendlies, and Argentina emerged victorious in all three of those.

The last meeting between these nations ended with a 1-0 Argentina victory in an international friendly that took place on September 11, 2007.