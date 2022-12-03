Who is announcing USA vs. Netherlands at the 2022 World Cup

The United States will face the Netherlands in the Round of 16 phase of the 2022 World Cup. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Netherlands are favored with -215 odds to advance. USA plays the role of underdog with +215 odds to advance to the quarterfinals.

The match kicks off at 10 a.m. ET and airs on FOX and Telemundo. The FOX broadcast will feature John Strong and Stu Holden in the announcer booth, with Jenny Taft serving as the field reporter and Dr. Joe Machnik as the rules analyst. The Telemundo broadcast, which will also air on Peacock will feature Copan Alvarez and Eduardo Biscayart.

This marks the sixth USA trip to the Round of 16. The USMNT has only advanced past the Round of 16 once in its history, which came in 2002. In that event, USA beat Mexico 2-0 to advance to the quarterfinal, ultimately losing 1-0 against Germany.

The winner of this USA vs. Netherlands match will face the winner of Argentina vs. Australia in the quarterfinals.