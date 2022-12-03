Who is announcing Argentina vs. Australia at the 2022 World Cup

Argentina will face Australia in the Round of 16 phase of the 2022 World Cup on Saturday, Dec. 3. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Argentina is a strong favorite with -1100 odds to advance. Australia has +650 longshot odds to move on.

The match kicks off at 2 p.m. ET and airs on FOX and Telemundo. The FOX broadcast will feature Derek Rae and Aly Wagner calling the game from the announcer booth. Rodolfo Landeros will serve as the field reporter and Dr. Joe Machnik will be the rules analyst. The Telemundo broadcast, which will also air on Peacock will feature Andres Cantor and Manuel Sol.

Argentina was No. 3 in FIFA’s World Rankings heading into the 2022 World Cup. Currently, the Argentinians have the second-best odds to become the World Cup winner, only trailing Brazil in that category. Meanwhile, Australia grabbed a pair of improbable 1-0 victories in the group stage to advance.

The winner of this match will face the winner of the USA vs. Netherlands in the quarterfinals.