Dutch team dealing with flu cases ahead of Round of 16 match vs USA

The USA will face the Netherlands on Saturday, December 3 in a Round of 16 match at the 2022 World Cup. The tournament has moved into the knockout rounds, which means the winner advances to the quarterfinals and the loser heads home.

As kickoff approaches for the match, the flu is reportedly working its way around the tournament. The Netherlands is the latest team dealing with it, with star Frenkie de Jong among a group of players under the weather.

They’re not the first team to go through it, with the Brazilians and Americans having gone through this already.

The Dutch (Brazilians too) have had flu symptoms, likely due to icy A/C everywhere. Berhalter said US, too: "We had it also... the staff, almost every staff member had it. I was, the first week or two it was really, really bad. But now it's much better, breathing a lot better" — Charles Boehm (@cboehm) December 2, 2022

While it appears to be something several teams have had to deal with in the group stage, that won’t prevent American fans from dropping in well-timed CIA jokes. The USA heads into the match as a +340 underdog in regular time and a +175 underdog to advance in any form at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Dutch are -105 to win in regular time and -215 to advance.

