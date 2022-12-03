Opening odds for Netherlands vs. Argentina matchup in quarterfinal of 2022 World Cup

The first quarterfinal matchup in the 2022 World Cup is set with Netherlands facing Argentina for a spot in the semifinal. Netherlands defeated USA 3-1 while Argentina took down Australia 2-1 to reach this point. Here’s a look at the opening odds for the contest courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Netherlands vs. Argentina moneyline odds (regular time)

Netherlands: +265

Draw: +220

Argentina: +115

Early pick: Draw +220

These teams played to a draw in the knockout round in 2014. Both have explosive attacking units and are suspect defensively, so this could be a high-scoring contest. Given how inconsistent Argentina have been in the final third, a draw seems like the right result at the end of regular time.

Netherlands vs. Argentina odds to advance

Netherlands: +130

Argentina: -165

Early pick: Argentina -165

This is Lionel Messi’s last World Cup and it feels like he still has some heroics left. Netherlands haven’t been challenged much so far in the competition and might not have what it takes to hold their nerve in the pressure situations of extra time and possibly penalties. Argentina will get a good scare here but they should move on.