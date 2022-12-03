 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson, Khris Middleton headline NBA injury report for Saturday, December 3

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Saturday, December 3 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

We’ve got seven games in the NBA Saturday, with the action getting started early as the Mavericks face the Knicks. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: December 3

Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks

Christian Wood (illness) - OUT

Wood has been ruled out with an illness, which means more minutes for Dorian Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber in Dallas’ rotation.

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard (ankle) - questionable
Paul George (hamstring) - questionable
Luke Kennard (calf) - OUT
Norman Powell (groin) - OUT

Leonard and George appear set to return after practicing Friday, but we’ll see if they play. Nicolas Batum and Terance Mann are solid filler plays in any case with Powell and Kennard out.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets

Khris Middleton (wrist) - unlikely to play

Middleton made his debut Friday but it appears he’s not ready to play back-to-back sets yet. Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton should see more minutes with Middleton out.

LaMelo Ball (ankle) - OUT
Gordon Hayward (shoulder) - OUT

Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Jalen McDaniels remain solid value plays in DFS lineups with Ball and Hayward out.

Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors

Otto Porter Jr. (toe) - OUT
Scottie Barnes (knee) - TBD

Porter Jr. remains out, while the Raptors might sit Barnes after he played through a knee issue Friday. Chris Boucher, Christian Koloko and Thad Young look to be prominent factors in the rotation here.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) - questionable

If SGA doesn’t play, Josh Giddey and Tre Mann are great filler plays in fantasy and DFS formats.

Jaden McDaniels (illness) - available

McDaniels should be back, which means Kyle Anderson will likely have a lesser role in this contest.

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson (injury management) - TBD

Thompson has not played back-to-back sets at times since he returned from his injuries last season. The Warriors might once again punt here given the opponent. Jordan Poole looks to be a nice value add Saturday, with Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody also being options.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz

Josh Hart (ankle) - doubtful

If Hart doesn’t play, the Trail Blazers will likely turn to Justise Winslow and Shaedon Sharpe for more minutes.

