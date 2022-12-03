Christian Pulisic injury: Status of USMNT forward for Round of 16 game vs. Netherlands

The USMNT enter the knockout round of the 2022 World Cup with plenty of momentum following a 1-0 win over Iran to secure a spot in the round of 16. The main reason the Americans got that win was forward Christian Pulisic’s goal, which also cost him the rest of the contest with what would later be called a pelvic contusion. Pulisic was in good spirits after the match and his official status was day-to-day. He discussed the injury at length in the team’s media session and even stood during an interview with Fox Sports’ Jenny Taft regarding his status for this game.

Taft reported Friday Pulisic would be cleared to play in the round of 16 against Netherlands. Now, that doesn’t necessarily mean the forward will start but it seems pointless to have him available off the bench. Gregg Berhalter has done some odd things with his roster but he likely starts Pulisic and takes him off early instead of keeping him on the bench when he’s been cleared to play.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, USA are +320 underdogs to win this match in regulation. A draw sits at +230, while Netherlands have seen their line move between -110 and +100.