USMNT releases starting XI vs. Netherlands for Round of 16 World Cup match

The USMNT have entered the knockout stage at the 2022 World Cup and will face Netherlands in the round of 16. Here’s how the Americans will line up for this do-or-die contest.

The big news outside of Christian Pulisic being cleared and starting is the inclusion of Jesus Ferreira. He did not start in any of the group stage games. Walker Zimmerman comes back into the side after being on the bench against Iran. Josh Sargent is not in the starting lineup as he’s dealing with an ankle injury. Young talents Gio Reyna and Brenden Aaronson are once again left out of the starting XI.

Here’s how Netherlands are lining up for this contest.

There were reports of the flu going around in the Dutch camp but this team has all their key players on the pitch. Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo and Frenkie de Jong will be the pivotal guys in this Netherlands lineup.