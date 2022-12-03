Live updates for USA vs. Netherlands Round of 16 match at 2022 World Cup

Round of 16 action at the 2022 World Cup begins Saturday, December 3 with USMNT taking on Netherlands in the first knockout game. Both of these teams did not participate in the 2018 World Cup, so this is a chance to make a big statement in their return to the World Cup. In the 2014 World Cup, both teams made the knockout round. The Americans fell in the round of 16 to Belgium, while Netherlands lost in the semifinal to Argentina.

Here we’ll track all the action from USA vs. Netherlands as the round of 16 gets underway.

USA vs. Netherlands live updates

81st minute - It was fun while it lasted for USA fans, who likely felt they had a chance in this game. Netherlands have found the back of the net again, with Denzel Dumfries getting one to push the lead to 3-1. Again, every time USA seem to find something, Netherlands get a goal to crush America’s momentum.

The Netherlands scores a third!



Netherlands now leads the USMNT 3-1 late in the second half pic.twitter.com/HsmcVco9V2 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 3, 2022

76th minute - GOAL USA! Haji Wright puts the Americans on the board, who now have a shot to at least send this game to extra time.

THERE IT IS!



THE @USMNT TAKES ONE BACK pic.twitter.com/ZaxPsw2pNU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 3, 2022

72nd minute - Turner pulls off a few stunning saves to keep the deficit at 2-0 but it isn’t going to matter if USA cannot find the back of the net.

65th minute - Haji Wright and Brenden Aaronson are going to come on for USA, while Antonee Robinson is clearly in some pain and is getting attention from trainers. The Americans are still down 2-0 and while the attacks have been solid, the final move hasn’t quite been there yet.

54th minute - Gio Reyna has come on for USA, who are throwing numbers forward. This approach has led to several chances but it also opens up holes in the back line for Netherlands to exploit. Turner has had to make some good saves to keep this deficit at 2-0.

49th minute - Tim Ream has an amazing chance to pull one back for the Americans but is unable to find an opening with two Dutch defenders blocking the goal. Ream had beaten Noppert but his shot was deflected slightly and the Netherlands defenders were able to clear the ball off the goal line.

45+1 minute - Goal for the Netherlands! This time its Daley Blind finding the back of the net in a very similar move for the team’s first goal. It seems like every time the Americans gain some momentum, Netherlands find a way to pull things back. The Dutch are now up 2-0 and can start to feel more confident about moving on to the quarterfinal round.

The Netherlands make it two!



In the final seconds of the first half, Daley Blind makes it 2-0 pic.twitter.com/pZThbgnKUK — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 3, 2022

45th minute - The Americans have had two great opportunities at the end of the half, with Tim Weah and Dest both making good runs toward the Dutch goal. Weah actually forced a save on a strong shot, while Dest was unable to get his shot off cleanly amid several defenders. The intent has always been better from that side of the USA formation, so we’ll see if the team leans on Weah and Dest more in the second half.

Weah with a STRIKE but Noppert comes up with the save!@USMNT pic.twitter.com/B3eiSE7fsy — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 3, 2022

42nd minute - USA once again see an attack fizzle out, this time on a deflected cross from Robinson. There was potentially an opportunity for either Ferreira or Robinson to have a shot during this build-up, but the Americans couldn’t test Noppert.

35th minute - It’s been another head-scratching move from Berhalter including Ferreira in the starting lineup. He’s been non-existent for the first half and you have to wonder if he’ll be back after the break. USA have some solid options like Reyna and Aaronson to put in his place.

28th minute - We’re seeing some risky moves at the back for both teams, with Turner nearly giving the ball away knocking it around on the back line. The Americans have shifted their look a bit with Dest and Robinson tracking more inside than usual, although they have maintained a higher line than the center backs. That has caused some problems for the Americans, as Tyler Adams and Yunus Musah are not operating in the same amount of space with two additional bodies coming more inside. The Dutch continue to absorb pressure and then create opportunities on the counter attack but USA have been better prepared for them as the match goes on.

21st minute - Both teams continue to make moves in the midfield and set up attacks but only Depay’s strike earlier has found the target. Turner has been forced to make more saves than his Dutch counterpart Andries Noppert, so that’s something the Americans will need to change if they want to get back in this game.

10th minute - 1-0 Netherlands as Memphis Depay finds the back of the net for the Dutch. Netherlands have weathered the early storm and made some good attacking moves of their own, with the star striker finding some space and slotting a shot past USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Netherlands takes the lead!



Memphis Depay gets things started for Oranje pic.twitter.com/qu4cljENCn — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 3, 2022

3rd minute - Christian Pulisic gets a golden chance for USA on a building attack, as a far Dutch defender kept him onside for this pass. Pulisic was unable to find the back of the net, but this is a good sign for the Americans as the game goes on.

What a CHANCE for the @USMNT!



The USMNT is knocking early against the Netherlands pic.twitter.com/PMuZwBYJuM — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 3, 2022

Pregame - We’re about to kick off here, and the midfield will be a key battleground in this match. The Netherlands have been without Georginio Wijnaldum for this World Cup, and he’s usually a dominant player in the middle of the pitch. Can Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams contain the likes of Frenkie de Jong and Davy Klaasen. Wingbacks Sergino Dest and Antonee Robinson will also be key, as they provide the Americans with numbers on counter attacks. Here we go in the round of 16!

Pregame - Here’s a look at the lineups for both teams. USA get Christian Pulisic back and he’s going to start for the Americans. Josh Sargent is not in the starting XI but Walker Zimmerman returns to the back line. Jesus Ferreira makes his World Cup debut, while Gio Reyna and Brenden Aaronson remain available off the bench.

Despite reports of the Dutch players dealing with flu-like symptoms, there will be no major changes to the lineup. Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo and Frenkie de Jong headline this starting XI.