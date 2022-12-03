How the 2022 World Cup quarterfinal round is shaping up

The round of 16 for the 2022 World Cup began Saturday morning, which means we’re starting to get teams qualifying for the quarterfinal round. The competition will come down to eight teams by the end of the round of 16, and the first quarterfinal will take place Friday, December 9. Here’s a look at the teams who have booked their spot in the quarterfinals, which group they came from and who they beat in the round of 16 to get to this point.

Who has qualified for World Cup quarterfinals

Netherlands (Group A, defeated USA in round of 16)

The Dutch managed to respond to every USA move, scoring two goals in the first half and then getting a third after the Americans pulled one back late. Netherlands have gained some attacking power with the rise of Cody Gapko, and their back line is holding up better than expected. This team will face either Argentina or Australia in the quarterfinal.