Quarterfinal matchups for 2022 World Cup bracket

With results from the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup starting to come through, here’s a look at how the quarterfinal bracket is shaping up. There will be eight teams left in the quarterfinal round fighting for soccer’s ultimate prize by the time this bracket gets finalized, raising the stakes for every squad still hanging around in Qatar.

Here’s a look at the teams and matchups for the quarterfinal round and beyond. The first quarterfinal kicks off Friday, December 9.

Quarterfinals bracket

Top half

Netherlands vs. Winner of C1-D2 (QF1)

Winner of E1-F2 vs. Winner of G1-H2 (QF2)

Bottom half

Winner of B1-A2 vs. Winner of D1-C2 (QF3)

Winner of F1-E2 vs. Winner of H1-G2 (QF4)

Semifinals bracket

Top half

Winner of QF1 vs. Winner of QF2 (SF1)

Bottom half

Winner of QF3 vs. Winner of QF4 (SF2)

Final

Winner of SF1 vs. Winner of SF2