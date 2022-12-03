 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Memphis Depay strikes in 10th minute to put Netherlands ahead of USA in round of 16 [VIDEO]

Depay gets the scoring going in the knockout stage.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Netherlands v USA: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Memphis Depay of Netherlands celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA at Khalifa International Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

It took just 10 minutes for the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup to produce a goal. Memphis Depay did the honors for Netherlands, finding space in the middle of the box and placing his shot past USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner to give his team the early 1-0 lead.

This is the first goal the Americans have allowed in open play at the World Cup. Cody Gakpo was the one doing most of the damage for Netherlands during the group stage but Depay has always been a dangerous striker. This is his 43rd international goal in his 85th appearance for Netherlands. That statistic showcases his incredible efficiency in international play. We’ll see if Depay and the Dutch keep this going for the rest of the conteset.

Netherlands entered this match as slight favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook but have now moved up to -285 on the moneyline after Depay’s goal.

