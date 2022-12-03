Memphis Depay strikes in 10th minute to put Netherlands ahead of USA in round of 16 [VIDEO]

It took just 10 minutes for the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup to produce a goal. Memphis Depay did the honors for Netherlands, finding space in the middle of the box and placing his shot past USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner to give his team the early 1-0 lead.

— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 3, 2022

This is the first goal the Americans have allowed in open play at the World Cup. Cody Gakpo was the one doing most of the damage for Netherlands during the group stage but Depay has always been a dangerous striker. This is his 43rd international goal in his 85th appearance for Netherlands. That statistic showcases his incredible efficiency in international play. We’ll see if Depay and the Dutch keep this going for the rest of the conteset.

Netherlands entered this match as slight favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook but have now moved up to -285 on the moneyline after Depay’s goal.