LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels: Status for SEC Championship Game vs. Georgia

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels left the Tigers’ Week 13 game against Texas A&M with an ankle injury, but returned to the game after visiting the medical tent. He was in a boot earlier this week, but LSU head coach Brian Kelly said that Daniels has been practicing this week and cleared to play in the SEC Championship Game. LSU kicks off against the Georgia Bulldogs at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday.

LSU QB Jayden Daniels injury updates

Daniels was visibly getting beaten up by the Aggies defense last weekend, gripping his knee in pain at one point and, of course, leaving with the ankle injury. Daniels has been sacked 41 times this season.

If Daniels is unable to play or re-injured on Saturday, freshman Garrett Nussmeier will step in as his backup. Nussmeier is 26-for-42 for the season in five game appearances, throwing one touchdown and two interceptions.

Georgia enters the game as a 17.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 52.