Who will Netherlands play in quarterfinals of World Cup bracket?

The Netherlands handled their business on Saturday, beating the United States 3-1 in the Round of 16. The Netherlands was rolling into halftime with a 2-0 lead, but the USA showed some life in the second half when Haji Wright scored in the 76th minute. However, the Dutch’s superior talent responded with an insurance goal and secured the win.

The Dutch advance to the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup and will face the winner of the Argentina-Australia match taking place this afternoon at 2 p.m. ET. That match will take place on Friday, December 9 at 2 p.m. ET. The match will air on FOX and take place at Lusail Stadium.

This is the seventh time in their history the Netherlands has advanced to the quarterfinals. The squad did not qualify for the World Cup four years ago, but in 2014 they finished in third place and in 2010 they were runners-up. The 2010 result was the best finishing the Dutch have had in the World Cup.

If the Netherlands plays Argentina, it will be the tenth match in international competition. The Dutch lead the series 4-2-3 with the World Cup series knotted up at 2-2-1. If the Netherlands plays Australia, the series is even at 1-2-1. The Dutch won a 2014 World Cup match 3-2, and the other three matches were all international friendlies.