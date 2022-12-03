Who will Argentina play in quarterfinals of World Cup bracket?

Argentina is the second team to advance to the World Cup quarterfinals, beating Australia 2-1 on Saturday. Lionel Messi scored the team’s first half goal and Argentina added some insurance at the 57 minute mark in the second half. Australia managed a goal on an own goal to cut the lead to 2-1, but could never equalize.

Argentina will now face the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup. The Dutch squad advanced with a 3-1 win over the United States. This quarterfinals match will take place on Friday, December 9 at Lusail Stadium and will air on FOX.

This marks the ninth time Argentina has advanced to at least the quarterfinals of the World Cup. Four years ago they were eliminated in the Round of 16, but prior to that they had reached the quarterfinals in four of the previous five tournaments. They finished as runners-up in 2014.

This will be the tenth matchup of Argentina and the Netherlands in international competition. The last time they met was in the semifinals of the 2014 World Cup. Argentina won the match in a penalty shootout before losing the final to Germany in extra time. Argentina trails the series 3-2-4 and the World Cup series is even at 2-2-1.