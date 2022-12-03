 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Netherlands double lead over USA in stoppage time at the end of first half [VIDEO]

The Dutch are finding the back of the net in key moments.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Netherlands v USA: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Daley Blind of Netherlands celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA at Khalifa International Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Netherlands have absorbed USA’s pressure well for most of their round of 16 match at the 2022 World Cup, and the Dutch are finding success on counter attacks. This time, it was Daley Blind breaking America’s momentum in stoppage time at the end of the first half to give his side a 2-0 lead at the break.

Blind’s goal came from almost the same spot as Depay’s opener, and it came with similar momentum going towards USA. The Americans had just put together a solid attacking play and while there was no goal, USMNT could have confidence knowing they would eventually find a breakthrough. Blind’s goal completely shatters that momentum and now puts USA in a tough spot. The Americans have been bad at defending the counters but now they need to push forward to get goals. This could in turn open up more opportunities for Netherlands to put this game away.

More From DraftKings Nation