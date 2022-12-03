Netherlands double lead over USA in stoppage time at the end of first half [VIDEO]

Netherlands have absorbed USA’s pressure well for most of their round of 16 match at the 2022 World Cup, and the Dutch are finding success on counter attacks. This time, it was Daley Blind breaking America’s momentum in stoppage time at the end of the first half to give his side a 2-0 lead at the break.

The Netherlands make it two!



In the final seconds of the first half, Daley Blind makes it 2-0 pic.twitter.com/pZThbgnKUK — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 3, 2022

Blind’s goal came from almost the same spot as Depay’s opener, and it came with similar momentum going towards USA. The Americans had just put together a solid attacking play and while there was no goal, USMNT could have confidence knowing they would eventually find a breakthrough. Blind’s goal completely shatters that momentum and now puts USA in a tough spot. The Americans have been bad at defending the counters but now they need to push forward to get goals. This could in turn open up more opportunities for Netherlands to put this game away.