Will TCU make the College Football Playoff if they lose to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship?

Update: TCU currently trails Kansas State 14-10 at the half.

No. 3 TCU is about to embark on the biggest game in program history at the top of the hour when facing No. 10 Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game. The stakes for the Horned Frogs could not be any more clear. Win this game and you officially clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff. Lose this game and, well, things start to get complicated.

The Horned Frogs ran the table through the regular season in the Big 12 and the committee has shown their respect by ranking slotting them in the top four for the past four weeks. However, a loss to K-State at AT&T Stadium this afternoon would drop TCU to 12-1 on the season and its status for the College Football Playoff would be up for debate heading into Sunday’s selection show. Would the team be punished for an ill-timed loss? Or would its overall resume be strong enough to earn a trip to the big dance?

Fortunately for TCU, USC’s loss in the Pac-12 Championship Game helped them out in this scenario as Ohio State will most likely claim a spot. That means it would come down to them and a two-loss Alabama squad. Even with preconceived notions of SEC bias, the Horned Frogs would have a stronger case against the Tide than the Buckeyes in this scenario, as it at least made the conference championship game in a competitive Power Five conference.

TCU could, of course, remove all doubt with a win at Jerry World today. We’ll see what happens.