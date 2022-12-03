When does USA men’s soccer play again after World Cup elimination?

The United States Men’s National Team is officially eliminated from the 2022 World Cup, losing 3-1 to the Netherlands. The USA advanced to the knockout stage, but was no match for the Dutch in the Round of 16. The Netherlands will advance to the quarterfinals to face the winner of the Argentina-Australia match.

The Americans will head home from Qatar with a few highlights and some disappointment in the tournament. Advancing to the Round of 16 is notable for the squad, as is playing England to a scoreless draw. Given how young the team was heading into the tournament, this was an important leaning experience. It’s unclear what this will mean for 2026, but it was a chance to grow.

The players will all head their separate ways to return to various domestic leagues around the world. However, international competition will continue in 2023. The men’s national team will play a pair of friendly matches in January, hosting Serbia on January 25 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles and hosting Colombia on January 28 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

The next international competition for the USA will be a return to the CONCACAF Nations League tournament. The league phase of the tournament started on June 2, 2022 will wrap with a pair of matchdays from March 23-28, 2023. The finals will take place in June. The USA is the defending champion.

More importantly in 2023, the US Women’s National Team wraps up its friendly schedule and then head to Australia and New Zealand for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The USA will travel to New Zealand in January to face New Zealand in a pair of matches. They’ll play on January 17 at Sky Stadium in Wellington and then again on January 20 at Eden Park in Auckland.