Haji Wright puts USA on the board vs. Netherlands in 76th minute [VIDEO]

It took 76 minutes but USMNT are finally on the board against Netherlands in the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup. Haji Wright was able to somehow find the back of the net to pull one back for the Americans, who now trail 2-1 with just under 15 minutes left.

THERE IT IS!



THE @USMNT TAKES ONE BACK pic.twitter.com/ZaxPsw2pNU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 3, 2022

It’s hard to credit anyone for this goal, as it felt like everyone just sort of lost sight of the ball and misjudged some angles. Netherlands goalkeeper Andries Noppert ultimately made the final error, failing to track back on Wright’s deflection to give the Americans their first goal.

Wright came on as a substitute for USA, replacing Jesus Ferreira. With Josh Sargent hurt, Wright seemed to be Gregg Berhalter’s preferred choice but he went with Ferreira for this one to start things off. We’ll see if he can continue to make an impact as this match nears its conclusion.