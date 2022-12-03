 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Haji Wright puts USA on the board vs. Netherlands in 76th minute [VIDEO]

It wasn’t pretty but it’ll get the job done.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Jurrien Timber of Netherlands battles for possession with Haji Wright of United States during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA at Khalifa International Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

It took 76 minutes but USMNT are finally on the board against Netherlands in the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup. Haji Wright was able to somehow find the back of the net to pull one back for the Americans, who now trail 2-1 with just under 15 minutes left.

It’s hard to credit anyone for this goal, as it felt like everyone just sort of lost sight of the ball and misjudged some angles. Netherlands goalkeeper Andries Noppert ultimately made the final error, failing to track back on Wright’s deflection to give the Americans their first goal.

Wright came on as a substitute for USA, replacing Jesus Ferreira. With Josh Sargent hurt, Wright seemed to be Gregg Berhalter’s preferred choice but he went with Ferreira for this one to start things off. We’ll see if he can continue to make an impact as this match nears its conclusion.

