Netherlands answers USA goal with own to potential clinch victory at 2022 World Cup

The USA looked like it might have a chance to make a valiant comeback against the Netherlands on Saturday, but Denzel Dumfries likely snuffed that out. Following Haji Wright’s goal in the 76th minute, Dumfries countered in the 81st minute to increase the Dutch lead to 3-1.

The Netherlands scores a third!



Netherlands now leads the USMNT 3-1 late in the second half pic.twitter.com/HsmcVco9V2 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 3, 2022

This was yet another instance of Netherlands breaking USA’s momentum immediately after the Americans seemed to be on the edge of finding success. Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in similar situations earlier in the match, and Dumfries took advantage of the Americans pushing for the equalizer. This one might’ve been the toughest one to stomach for USA fans, as it did genuinely feel like a tying goal was in the cards before Dumfries beat Matt Turner to push the lead back to two goals.

The Dutch squad is on track to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup. They will face the winner of Argentina-Australia, which gets going at 2 p.m. ET this afternoon.