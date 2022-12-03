Who has won each of the previous Estrada-Gonzalez fights?

Juan Francisco Estrada and Román González meet in the ring Saturday night for the rubber match of their long-time trilogy of fights. Dating back to 2012, the two fighters have split the first two bouts and will look to end matters with a decisive third bout. The Estrada-González 3 card gets going at 8 p.m. ET on DAZN, with main event ring walks expected around 11 p.m..

Estrada comes into the bout as the reigning The Ring champ in the junior bantamweight division, and the vacant WBC title is on the line. While Estrada is the champ, he is a +175 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. González is a -225 and the favored outcome is a González decision win with -110 odds.

Both fighters have done plenty of the course of their careers, but González has seemingly been the better fighter in their two bouts. Their first bout was on November 17, 2012 in Los Angeles and was for the WBA junior flyweight title. González won in fairly decisive fashion with scores of 116-112, 116-112, and 118-110.

It took nine years to make the rematch and it took place in the junior bantamweight class. They fought on March 13, 2021 in Dallas with the WBC, WBA, and The Ring titles all on the line. It was a busy one with 2,529 punches thrown across the 12-round bout. Estrada claimed a split decision that left some shaking their heads. The final scores were 117-111 and 115-113 in Estrada’s favor, and 115-113 in González’s favor.

They return to the ring for a third bout. If González wins, that would seemingly end the trilogy. If Estrada wins, it could very well result in a fourth bout at some point. For now though, the winner will sit atop the junior bantamweight division.