Who has won each of the previous Fury-Chisora fights

Boxing has a history of great trilogy fights. Canelo-GGG closed out the most recent such trilogy, and follows a trilogy history that includes Ali-Frazier, Leonard-Duran, Pacquiao-Marquez, Morales-Barrera, and more.

It’s safe to say Fury-Chisora does not quite rank among those all-timers.

Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora face off on Saturday night for the third time in their careers. Fury (32-01-) is making his return from a short-lived retirement to defend his WBC title and try to get a unification bout with Oleksandr Usyk. Chisora (33-12) returns to the ring after winning the WBA International title this past July in a split decision win over Kubrat Pulev. Fury-Chisora will air as an ESPN+ PPV event.

This third fight comes eight years after their last fight and 11 years after their first fight. Fury has won both fights with the second more emphatic than the first. In their first fight on July 23, 2011, Fury was a mandatory challenger for the then undefeated Chisora’s British and Commonwealth titles. Fury won the belts with a unanimous decision, claiming scores of 117-112, 117-112, and 118-111.

They met again on November 29, 2014 after the fight had been postponed from July 26 due to a Chisora hand injury. The bout was for the European, WBO International, and vacant British heavyweight titles. It also served as a final eliminator for a shot at WBO champion Wladimir Klitschko. Fury dominated the fight and Chisora’s corner ended it after the tenth round. Two fights later, Fury won a decision over Klitschko to claim the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring titles.

Normally a trilogy happens when there has been some doubt coming out of one or both of the first two bouts. This appears to simply be a fight to get Fury back in the ring and buy some time for him to work out a deal with Usyk. Fury enters the bout as a -2500 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to claim a third straight win in the trilogy. Chisora is a +1200 underdog. The favored outcome is a Fury stoppage with -350 odds. There’s no reason to think this will be anything but a dominating Fury outing.