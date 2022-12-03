Will Blake Corum play for Michigan in Big Ten Championship vs. Purdue?

Update 7:00 p.m. ET Corum is not in attendance in Indianapolis today.

Thank you everyone for your thoughts and prayers, surgery was a success! I believe God does everything for a reason and this is just a obstacle I have to overcome along my journey. Even though I won’t be at game today I will be there in spirit and best believe my guys are ready〽️ — #2⃣BeSavage (@blake_corum) December 3, 2022

Michigan running back Blake Corum entered the Wolverines’ matchup against Illinois two weeks ago as a Heisman Trophy favorite. He sustained a knee injury in the win over the Illini, but the X-rays came back negative for any major issues, and he returned to the sideline.

But after playing just a few snaps and getting two carries in the first half against Ohio State last week, he was benched for the rest of the game. Earlier this week, Michigan announced that Corum would be out for the remainder of the season — sidelined for the Big Ten Conference Championship Game and the College Football Playoff, the two games that he had spent the year working toward.

In the Wolverines’ rivalry week win over Ohio State, there was a sense that Michigan couldn’t win without Corum’s production on the field. He had eight games in a row with over 100 rushing yards and he had scored at least one touchdown in each of his first 11 games of the season. However, quarterback JJ McCarthy stepped up with a fantastic performance, carrying a suddenly Corum-less team to the conference championship, passing for 263 yards and scoring a season-high four touchdowns.

Backup RB Donovan Edwards had a season-best game in Corum’s absence as well, adding 216 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The Wolverines will lean on Edwards, who recently returned from a hand injury, in Saturday’s game against Purdue.

The Big Ten Championship Game kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 3.