Report: Bryan Reynolds requests trade from Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates OF Bryan Reynolds has requested a trade, per multiple reports. Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette was first to report with Ken Rosenthal confirming. Reynolds has been the Pirates’ best hitter over the past four seasons and made the NL All-Star team back in 2021.

This isn’t all that surprising. The Pirates had been rumored to be looking to move Reynolds for the past few seasons now with his value at a peak. Pittsburgh should have no trouble finding suitors for the centerfielder. Last season, Reynolds hit .262 with 27 HRs and 62 RBI over 145 games. He regressed from his All-Star campaign but still put up solid numbers despite being on a horrible Pirates team.

Both New York teams could look into acquiring Reynolds. The Mets could lose Brandon Nimmo in free agency and would need a replacement in center. The Yankees acquired Harrison Bader and are stuck with Aaron Hicks for another season. Bader likely starts the season in center but the Yanks could also move him to left to open up a spot.