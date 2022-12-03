Live updates for Argentina vs. Australia Round of 16 match at 2022 World Cup

The round of 16 continues at the 2022 World Cup Saturday afternoon with Lionel Messi and Argentina face off against Australia. Argentina are heavily favored to win this match at DraftKings Sportsbook, but anything can happen in a World Cup knockout game. Australia are making a knockout round appearance at a World Cup tournament for the first time since 2006.

Here’s the latest updates from Argentina vs. Australia in the round of 16. The winner of this match will meet Netherlands in the quarterfinal round.

Argentina vs. Australia live updates

24th minute - It’s been a slow bleed so far, with neither team putting together any significant threats on the other’s goal. Australia have started to grow into the game and are pushing forward more but Argentina have been the more aggressive unit so far. Even they are being more methodical instead of simply throwing numbers forward.

9th minute - There was potentially a handball that didn’t get called early in the contest but both teams are still feeling each other out. Australia have remained compact and are not pushing much when it comes to attack, while Argentina are also being fairly methodical and trying to work the flanks.

Pregame - Here’s a look at the lineups for both teams. The big news for Argentina will be Angel di Maria getting benched for Papu Gomez. di Maria is likely going to come in off the bench at some point. Messi will start his 1000th career game as he begins what will be his final World Cup knockout campaign.