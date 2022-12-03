What Alabama needs to happen on Saturday to make College Football Playoff

Championship Saturday is underway in college football and by the end of the night, we should have a better idea of who will earn a spot into the College Football Playoff. Sitting at home this weekend awaiting their fate are the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide, who finished the season with a 10-2 record.

It was a rare two-loss season for Nick Saban’s program and close setbacks to Tennessee and LSU eliminated them from SEC Championship contention. Still, they are far enough up the rankings where they could sneak into dance is things break their way. So what needs to happen for Alabama to get into the field?

Well first, the Tide are back in the conversation as a result of No. 11 Utah knocking off No. 4 USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game. That upset will most likely knock the Trojans out of the running and pull No. 5 Ohio State into the top four. Next, it can be assumed that No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Michigan will be in the field regardless of how their respective league title games go later in the day.

So that means that Alabama’s hopes hinges on the outcome of the Big 12 Championship Game between No. 3 TCU and No. 10 Kansas State. If the Horned Frogs fall, there will be a debate over whether TCU or Bama will get the shot. Considering that no two-loss team has ever made the playoff field, it will be an uphill battle for Alabama. They’d have to hope the committee values strength of schedule in the SEC to carry them forward.