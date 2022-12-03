Who are the referees for the 2022 SEC Championship Game?

The SEC Championship Game will see the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs face the No. 14 LSU Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 3 with kickoff set for 4:00 p.m. ET. Georgia, the undefeated reigning national champions, look to win their first SEC title since 2017 and repeat their CFP berth from last season. LSU suffered their third loss of the season in rivalry week, effectively removing them from contention for a final four spot.

LSU last won an SEC championship game in 2019, and enter this year under first-year head coach Brian Kelly after an overtime win against Alabama.

Here is the referee crew that has been assembled for the 2022 SEC Championship Game:

Referee: David Smith

Umpire: Walt Hill

Head Lines: Ryan Hagan

Line Judge: Walter Flowers

Field Judge: Phillip Davenport

Side Judge: Justin Larrew

Back Judge: Tom Fimmen

Center Judge: Marc Curles

Alternates: Stan Weihe, James Carter

Replay: Mitch Wilkens

Communicator: Caz Kosciolek