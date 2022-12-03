Who are the referees for the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game?

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines look to remain undefeated on their path to the College Football Playoff as they face the Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten Conference Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 3. The game kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Purdue enters this game unranked after coming out on top of a chaotic Big Ten West. Michigan soundly defeated Ohio State to reach their second championship game in a row after a decade of losing the spot to the Buckeyes. Unranked Purdue teams have beaten No. 2-ranked teams nine times in the history of the AP Poll.
Here is the referee crew that has been assembled for the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game:
Referee: Jerry McGinn
Umpire: Mike Pilarski
Head Lines: Rudy Studd
Line Judge: Kris Loving
Field Judge: Reggie Berry
Side Judge: Steve Thielen
Back Judge: Jake Kemp
Center Judge: Mike Stumberg
Alternate: Jeff Servinski, Lamont Simpson
Replay: Tom Fiedler
Communicator: Brian Smith