Who are the referees for the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game?

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines look to remain undefeated on their path to the College Football Playoff as they face the Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten Conference Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 3. The game kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Purdue enters this game unranked after coming out on top of a chaotic Big Ten West. Michigan soundly defeated Ohio State to reach their second championship game in a row after a decade of losing the spot to the Buckeyes. Unranked Purdue teams have beaten No. 2-ranked teams nine times in the history of the AP Poll.

Here is the referee crew that has been assembled for the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game:

Referee: Jerry McGinn

Umpire: Mike Pilarski

Head Lines: Rudy Studd

Line Judge: Kris Loving

Field Judge: Reggie Berry

Side Judge: Steve Thielen

Back Judge: Jake Kemp

Center Judge: Mike Stumberg

Alternate: Jeff Servinski, Lamont Simpson

Replay: Tom Fiedler

Communicator: Brian Smith